1 killed, 1 injured in St. Clair Township motorcycle crash

Initial investigation shows a deer crossed in front of the motorcycle
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jun 16, 2024

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to North Third St. (US 127) in St. Clair Township for a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival "it was discovered a motorcycle was laid down" with two people on the ground, deputies said.

One person died at the scene, deputies said.

The second individual was taken to UC Health West Chester with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they found a deer had crossed in front of the motorcycle.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

