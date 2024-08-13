1 dead, 1 hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after crash involving motorcycle in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with what officials referred to as "life-threatening injuries" after a crash involving a motorcycle in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a release deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pyramid Hill and Southern Hills boulevards at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a motorcycle that hit a van. When they arrived, officials learned a motorcycle driver struck a Chevy van turning left onto Pyramid Hill.

AirCare and CareFlight were called to the scene. The motorcycle driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries while the motorcycle passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the van was uninjured.

The Butler County START is investigating the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, Jones said.