Sheriff: 24-year-old man dead after veering off road, striking tree in Butler County

REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is dead after he veered off a roadway in Reily Township and struck a tree early Tuesday morning, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies, alongside the Drewsburg Fire Department, responded to State Line Road — which runs along the Ohio-Indiana border — north of Hamilton Scipio Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Officials found that a man was driving a 2008 Honda southbound on State Line Road when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The man, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Butler County's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash.

