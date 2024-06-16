Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Ross Township crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night, the Ross Township police said.

Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Hamilton New London Road for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two vehicles with "significant damage" and several injured individuals.

Despite on scene medical assistance, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, officers said.

The other driver was transported by AirCare with "serious injuries" to an area hospital for treatment. A passenger was also transported by ground to the hospital, police said.

Their condition at this time is unknown, police said.

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending further investigation and notification to the family, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the crash are to contact the Ross Township Police Department at 513-863-2337.