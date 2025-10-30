Candidates make final pitch to voters after use of racial slurs jet-fueled Ross Township trustee race

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Days before the November general election, Ross Township trustees made their final pitch to a room full of potential voters in a race where the sole incumbent candidate's use of racial slurs in connection with a viral brawl in downtown Cincinnati brought regional attention.

Trustee David Young refused to step down from his position and challenged voters to elect someone else in a race where two of the top four candidates will take a seat on the board.

When we talked with prospective voters ahead of the forum, development in the largely suburban or rural community of around 9,000 people was at the forefront of their minds.

"I'd like for it to go slow," said 15-year resident Patty Kober. "Personally, I'd like to see a grocery store nearby."

Many in the community, like Tom Reininger, moved there to take advantage of the slower pace and spaced-out properties.

"What's important to me is that we have a plan for development," Reininger said.

Watch: We talk to voters, candidates in heated Ross Township Trustee race

Trustee election gains attention after incumbent candidate's use of racial slurs

Candidates Andrea Hatten and Donald Bennett advocated for a long-term plan when asked about a hypothetical farm development at the forum.

Hatten, chief administrator at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, said each proposal would need to be considered on its own merits.

Bennett, a former Fairfield fire chief, said a cohesive long-term plan to guide construction and land use would be key to the township's future.

"Having spent my entire adult life in the public sector, I've seen growth. I've seen developers basically do things that the community did not want, and we were stuck with it. I think we need a plan," Bennett said.

Another candidate, local businessman and investor Anil Lukhi, said developer evaluation to ensure they're reputable and fit the community would be his top priority.

"We need to make sure we look at the financials of this developer," Lukhi said. "We need to look at the history of this developer building stuff. What have they done in other communities?"

Young pointed to the township's existing land use contract and said he was trying to keep commercial development, like what's moved in along Route 27, from encroaching further into town.

Young's use of racial slurs was not brought up in the forum, and he refused an interview with us before it began. Several voters we spoke to said Young's words would be a factor in their decision when they cast their ballots.

With Trustee Keith Ballauer not seeking another term, the candidates are effectively running at-large, meaning the candidates who receive the two most votes will serve a term on the board.

Lukhi, Hatten and Bennett said they were confident in the voters after the forum ended.