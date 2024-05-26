Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Ross High School student killed in early morning crash in Morgan Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
ross local schools.jpg
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 19:05:42-04

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross High School junior was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Morgan Township.

Ross High School principal Brian Martin announced in an email to students that 17-year-old Briana Tzeiranakis died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today to share some very sad news," Martin wrote. "One of our beloved students, junior Briana Tzeiranakis, has tragically passed away as the result of a car accident. Out thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved her."

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along Cincinnati Brookville Road near Scott Street and Alert New London Road in Morgan Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatch told us these are all very rural roads.

The sheriff's office didn't specify what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

Martin said Ross Local Schools will be providing support to students and staff in the coming days. Counselors will be at the high school on Tuesday, May 28 from 1-3 p.m., Martin said.

"Briana was a bright light in our school, known for her kindness, intellect, and sense of humor," Martin said. "She touched the lives of many and her absence will be deeply felt by all of us."

Watch Live:

Scripps News Investigates

More local news:
Great Parks opens wet playgrounds in Hamilton County for 2024 season Reds complete sweep, hand Dodgers fifth straight loss with 4-1 victory St. Xavier wins Division I boys volleyball state championship

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!