Ross High School student killed in early morning crash in Morgan Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross High School junior was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Morgan Township.

Ross High School principal Brian Martin announced in an email to students that 17-year-old Briana Tzeiranakis died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today to share some very sad news," Martin wrote. "One of our beloved students, junior Briana Tzeiranakis, has tragically passed away as the result of a car accident. Out thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved her."

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along Cincinnati Brookville Road near Scott Street and Alert New London Road in Morgan Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatch told us these are all very rural roads.

The sheriff's office didn't specify what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

Martin said Ross Local Schools will be providing support to students and staff in the coming days. Counselors will be at the high school on Tuesday, May 28 from 1-3 p.m., Martin said.

"Briana was a bright light in our school, known for her kindness, intellect, and sense of humor," Martin said. "She touched the lives of many and her absence will be deeply felt by all of us."