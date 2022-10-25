Police: Man threatens shooting spree on Miami University's campus

OXFORD, Ohio — A Miami University student threatened to "go on a parent shooting spree" during parents weekend on Miami University's campus, police said.

Paul James Walker Jr., of Miamisburg, made the comments on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Butler County court documents.

Those court documents allege that Walker admitted to posting to social media from his dorm room that he would "go on a parent shooting spree tomorrow" out of frustration that there were so many parents on campus "causing congestion."

Parents weekend on Miami University's campus went from Saturday, Oct. 22-Sunday, Oct 23.

Walker was arrested on Saturday by Miami University police. He is charged with a third degree felony of terroristic threatening.

As part of his $10,000 bond, Walker is not allowed to have any weapons on him and is not allowed to make any social media posts. He is only allowed to leave his home address in Miamisburg to go to work and school until his next court appearance on Thursday, according to court documents.