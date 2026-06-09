OXFORD, Ohio — An empty lot in Oxford is set to become a neighborhood of 31 townhomes as Habitat for Humanity moves forward with plans to expand affordable homeownership in the community.

The organization plans to build three- and four-bedroom townhomes on Chestnut Street over the next two years, with the first phase of construction set to begin this fall.

"I think through this development, doing a specifically income-qualified development, this project in particular is 80% area median income, and in Butler County, in our region, a family of four, that's just over $89,000 for that family's income," said Seth Cropenbaker, economic development specialist for the City of Oxford.

Habitat leaders said developments like this do more than build homes; they help families build stability.

WATCH: How this new development is a solution to the housing affordability crisis

Habitat for Humanity to build 31 affordable townhomes in Oxford

"We've been working with the City of Oxford for many years, and Clarence Place grew out of a collaborative partnership with them, just really needing to provide more opportunities for home ownership for families in the community," said Sarah Reynolds, marketing and communications officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati.

Reynolds said the project represents a long-held goal for the organization.

"We're really excited to be building this Clarence Place development," Reynolds said. "It has been a dream of Habitat's in the City of Oxford."

Cropenbaker said the development also benefits the broader Oxford community.

"I think ... it's a great stepping stone, not only for those individuals, but our community at large," Cropenbaker said.