Court docs: Former Talawanda staff member accused of abusing child in wheelchair

OXFORD, Ohio — A former staff member at Bogan Elementary School has been arrested after allegations that she abused a child who was in a wheelchair, according to court documents.

Court records show 36-year-old Heather Keller has been charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering children. Keller was listed as an educational assistant on Bogan Elementary's directory, though a statement issued by Talawanda School District says she has since resigned.

According to court documents, on December 12 at around 2:58 p.m., Keller grabbed a student multiple times by the face and neck and pushed his head into the back of his wheelchair.

Keller also pulled the child's left arm across his face and under his chin "while applying pressure with both of her arms," the document says. She also flicked the student in the face with her finger, the complaint says.

The court document says video evidence of the alleged assault was captured.

In court Thursday morning, Keller was given a $5,000 bond, of which she must pay 10%. If she makes bond, she has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. She appeared in court through video chat from the jail.

"The TSD Administration recently placed a Bogan staff member on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations that the employee had made physical contact with a student," reads the statement issued by Talawanda School District. "The employee was removed immediately and has had no further contact with students or staff."

The statement goes on to say the district intended to terminate Keller, but she resigned before the scheduled disciplinary hearing.