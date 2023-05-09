Police: 1 in critical condition after 'cutting incident' in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition after a "cutting incident" in West Price Hill Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said officers responded to the 4500 block of Glenway Avenue near Rapid Run Road for a reported cutting incident. They found two people injured — a man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman who is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect nor what caused the incident.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

