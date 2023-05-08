Police investigate shooting in Mount Airy, coroner at the scene

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section is investigating a shooting in Mount Airy Monday night.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court at around 6 p.m. for the report of a shooting. A WCPO crew at the scene said the Hamilton County coroner has arrived, but CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said he has no information on the shooting victim or a possible suspect.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

'We're really lucky': Cincinnati man faces 24 years in prison after robbery spree across Tri-State

Kentucky man gets 14 years in January 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

16-year-old blamed for inciting group violence at Hamilton County youth center will stay there