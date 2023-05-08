Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Airy

Actions

Police investigate shooting in Mount Airy, coroner at the scene

Mount Airy shooting
Erich Cross/WCPO
Mount Airy shooting
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 19:36:35-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section is investigating a shooting in Mount Airy Monday night.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court at around 6 p.m. for the report of a shooting. A WCPO crew at the scene said the Hamilton County coroner has arrived, but CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said he has no information on the shooting victim or a possible suspect.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
'We're really lucky': Cincinnati man faces 24 years in prison after robbery spree across Tri-State
Kentucky man gets 14 years in January 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
16-year-old blamed for inciting group violence at Hamilton County youth center will stay there

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.