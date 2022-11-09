19-year-old Miami University student's death being investigated, Butler County Coroner says

OXFORD, Ohio — A Miami University student's death is under investigation, the Butler County Coroner's Office said.

Allyson Webb, 19, was found dead Nov. 5 at the 400 block of Oak Street in Oxford.

The coroner's office has not given a cause of death.

Miami University released a statement Nov. 7 regarding Webb's death.

"We are heartbroken to lose this member of our community and send our condolences to our student's family and friends," the university said.

The university said Webb lived on campus in Hamilton Hall.

Miami did not give any more specifics into her death and said no more information would be provided as they honor the family's request for privacy.

Counseling services were made available to residents of Hamilton Hall, as well as any Miami University students who need it.

