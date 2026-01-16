New workforce innovation center offers direct path from high school to manufacturing careers

HAMILTON, Ohio — A new advanced manufacturing workforce and innovation hub has opened in Butler County, offering students a direct pathway from high school to career-ready credentials through a partnership between Miami University and Butler Tech.

The 375,000-square-foot facility welcomed its first Butler Tech class last week, providing hands-on learning opportunities in everything from circuit analysis, 3D printing and coding languages.

High school students at Butler Tech now have the opportunity to earn an associate or bachelor's degree through the partnership with Miami University at the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce and Innovation Hub.

Students said the state-of-the-art building represents a significant upgrade from the previous facility they were working out of.

"I walk around, and it's like it's $200,000 worth of equipment in this lab," said Rousch Rousch, a student at Butler Tech.

The hub is located on the former VORA Technology Park campus and serves as a comprehensive educational center, preparing students for careers in the growing manufacturing workforce from high school through college level.

"Students can get an education, they can get the credentials and they can see what the job opportunities are," said Dr. Moira Casey, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Applied Sciences at Miami University.

Staff and students at Butler Tech said they are excited to occupy the building.

"Butler Tech is sending 50 students per grade level, and we're hoping to increase that number by another 25 to 50 students by another year or so," said Dr. William Sprankles, superintendent and CEO at Butler Tech.

The program plans to expand into information technology over the next few years. Community leaders believe the hub will attract more businesses and jobs to the area.

"It's very exciting from an economic development perspective and a draw to Butler County," said Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Students we spoke with praised both the advanced equipment and the quality of instruction at the new facility.

A grand opening for the official launch of the workforce and innovation hub will happen Feb. 2. More information can be found here.