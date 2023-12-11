Motorcycle passenger killed in Madison Township crash on Friday

MADISON TWP., Ohio — The passenger on a motorcycle died after a crash in Madison Township on Dec. 8, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the crash at the intersection of SR-122 and West Alexandria Road at around 7:08 p.m. that evening. When they got there, they determined a 2012 Dodge Durango and a 2015 Harley Davidson had collided.

The driver of the dodge was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the motorcycle was taken a hospital where they were listed in critical condition, deputies said.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 64-year-old woman from Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff's Office. They did not say what caused the crash, nor has the identity of the woman who died been released.