Township: Monroe fire chief resigns after being placed on administrative leave for the second time in 6 months

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Lang has resigned from his position, according to Fiscal Officer Candace Forder.

Lang was placed on administrative leave pending investigation for the second time in six months, according to minutes from an April 30 Board of Trustees meeting.

Forder confirmed Lang submitted a letter of resignation Thursday, which trustees accepted. Officials have not revealed the reasoning behind his resignation.

On April 30, at a special meeting, trustees entered executive session to discuss the "employment, demotion, discipline" of a public employee; when trustees returned to regular session at around 4:07 p.m. that day, trustees voted unanimously to place Lang on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Lang was ordered to leave his keys, car, laptop, passwords and cell phone at the township building as well, the meeting minutes say.

A motion to appoint Michael Welch as active fire chief, effective immediately, also passed unanimously.

Trustees then voted to hire Holly Isaacs, Bethel's current village administrator, for "a Township investigation," though trustees did not clarify what Lang may have done to prompt an investigation.

Results of the investigation have not been released.

Monroe Township Trustee Lindsey Aranyos said it was the second time Lang had been placed on leave.

Lang was previously placed on paid administrative leave by township trustees in December. Just days before the decision, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Court records showed that a judge acquitted Lang of the charges.

Trustees later voted to allow Lang to return to work, according to Jan. 8 meeting minutes.

Details of why Lang was placed on leave in April have not been provided.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.