Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Butler County

MONROE, Ohio — A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Butler County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. on March 12 at the Route 63 and American Way intersection, OSHP said.

According to highway patrol, 51-year-old Joseph Gisewite, of Middletown, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycle west on Route 63.

Waldo Hurley, 41, was making a left turn in his 2021 GMC Yukon to go north onto American Way, OSHP said. Hurley was coming from Route 63 eastbound.

Police said Davidson ran a red light going west on Route 63 and hit Hurley while he was making the left turn.

Gisewite had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Medical Center, OSHP said. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital later that day.

On Monday, Gisewie died from his injuries, highway patrol said.

Hurley had minor injuries and was taken to U.C. West Chester Hospital, OSHP said.

