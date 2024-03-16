CPD: Motorcyclist dies in East End crash

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash in the East End, Cincinnati police said.

The crash took place around 1:10 a.m. near the 1700 block of Riverside Drive.

Investigators said a 36-year-old man was was driving a motorcycle southwest on Riverside Dr. when he lost control and struck a wall.

The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.