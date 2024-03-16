Watch Now
PD: 36-year-old woman ejected from rolled over vehicle, killed during crash on I-75 in Erlanger

The woman's vehicle also rolled over in the crash
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 11:53:24-04

ERLANGER, Ky. — A 36-year-old woman was ejected from a rolled over vehicle during a crash on I-75 Friday evening, the Erlanger Police Department said.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to northbound I-75 near the 184.8 mile marker for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said Ashley Wyatt, 36, was driving a 2002 Toyota 4Runner northbound on I-75 when she lost control of her vehicle, which caused it to roll over. Wyatt, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected as well, police said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on scene and transported Wyatt to UC Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team assisted with the crash investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.

