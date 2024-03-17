Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-74 crash

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and three injured after a crash late Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded at approximately 11:40 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the 18.1 mile marker on I-74 westbound.

Upon arrival, investigators found the driver of a Nissan Altima, a 22-year-old male, had fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevy Travese were transported to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center and to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Altima, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-74 when he struck the Travese traveling west.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt; the occupants of the Chevy Traverse were wearing seat belts, police said.

Impairment and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors of the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.