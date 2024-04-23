Watch Now
Monroe police officer shoots dog while responding to burglary call

Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 22, 2024
MONROE, Ohio — A dog is dead after a Monroe police officer shot it Monday afternoon.

The Monroe Police Department said officers received a call just before 3:30 p.m. of a possible burglar climbing through a window at a home across the street from Monroe Primary School on Macready Drive.

When they approached the front door, police said a dog left the home and "charged one of the officers."

Police said the dog lunged at the officer, who shot the dog. Officials said the owner had to sign the dog over to the Butler County Dog Warden to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The Monroe officer was treated for a minor injury on his leg.

