Ex-student teacher pleads guilty to sex charges involving Lakota teen

MONROE, Ohio — A woman now living in Chicago charged late last year with multiple sex crimes involving a student in Lakota Local Schools pleaded guilty Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, 24, who was a student teacher in the district, was indicted in November 2022 on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all first-degree misdemeanors, according to court documents.

The crimes occurred between May 21 and Aug. 30, 2022, and involved a teen between the age of 13 and 16, according to the indictment.

D’Ettorre pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony and disseminating matter harmful to minors, a first-degree misdemeanor. The remainder of the charges were dismissed in exchange for the admission of guilt.

D’Ettorree faces a maximum of 24 months in jail. She also will be classified as a Tier II sexual offender requiring her to register her residence every 180 days for 25 years.

Judge Noah Powers II set sentencing for April 11. D’Ettorre is free on $10,000 bond.

D’Ettorre was a student teacher at Liberty Junior School during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. Her last day with Lakota was May 4, 2022, said Betsy Fuller, district spokeswoman. She was a student a Liberty University at the time.

The district received no complaints about D’Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, Fuller said.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan said in addition to sexual conduct, D’Ettorre was sending nude photos to the student.

The alleged crime occurred after the school year, but D’Ettorre met the victim during her time as a student teacher, Sheehan said.

The case was investigated by the Monroe Police Department because that is where the conduct happened.

“We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where. Sounded like it was during travel in a car,” Sheehan said.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Fuller said when the indictment was announced. “After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D’Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Ms. D’Ettorre was a student teacher in one of our schools whose last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. The alleged incident took place later that month.”

