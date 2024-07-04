'There's a skull inside the garbage bag': 911 call release spurs calls for official ID in Middletown body case

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In a pair of 911 calls to Middletown dispatchers, two women plead for police to come to an alley near Centennial Avenue and Yankee Road, where they believe they found human remains inside a trash can.

"I need Detective Agee immediately," the first caller said. "I think I know where my sister's body is at."

The second caller told dispatchers she had been working with Agee in the investigation into the disappearance of Asiah Slone, last seen June 6 in Middletown. The caller said she was driving on Centennial Ave. when she spotted a trash can behind a home where Slone was last seen.

"I seen a Rumpke garbage can hiding in the bushes which I found kind of odd," the caller said. "I took the garbage bag and I opened it, and there is a skull inside the garbage bag. I don't know if it's a real skull."

The Middletown Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the remains found in the trash can were human, but have not confirmed their identity.

The Butler County Coroner's office took custody of the body and was conducting an investigation.

We reached out to establish a timeline for identifying the remains, and a representative said there was no way to know when a positive ID would be made.

True Crime YouTuber 54 Keyz from Cincinnati visited the crime scene on Wednesday to try to get answers herself.

"They found somebody," she said. "It's somebody's family member and it's important. This is my city. It's our area."

54 Keyz said that while she normally focuses on national cases, she would try to follow the grizzly case in Middletown through to the end.

"It's terrible to be missing a family member so we just want closure," she said.

Middletown police are asking anyone with information to help in the investigation to contact Detective Agee at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.