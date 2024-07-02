Watch Now
Middletown police investigate decomposed remains, possibly human, found in a trash can

Middletown Police
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 02, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating remains that many be human found in a trash can Monday morning.

The badly decomposed remains officers believed showed signs of being human were found about 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centennial street near Yankee Road.

Martin Schneider, coroner’s office administrator, said investigators were called to the scene and brought the remains back to the morgue for additional examination.

