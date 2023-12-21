Read the letter given to Middletown Police Chief David Birk placing him on leave ‘until further notice’

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Chief David Birk was placed on administrative leave "until further notice," according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

Birk, named chief in December 2019, was placed on paid leave Wednesday morning, Lolli said. He declined further comment.

"Generally, we do not comment on personnel matters," Lolli said.

WCPO's partners at The Journal-News requested more information on the situation and were sent this letter telling Birk the rules of his leave:

Chief David Birk placed on administrative leave by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

Deputy Chief Maj. Eric Crank is the acting police chief.

Birk did not respond to the Journal-News' request for comment.

The letter signed by Lolli and marked "Via hand delivery only" notified Birk he was being placed on administrative leave with pay "pending further review of matters relating to your employment."

Birk was immediately suspended from any and all work duties, according to the letter. He was instructed to relinquish city keys and fobs, his service weapon and police officer badge, passwords and codes. He was also instructed not to communicate with other city employees during normal work hours and to remain at home and provide (the city) with a phone number where he can be reached immediately during work hours.

Lolli says in the last line of the letter, “this administrative leave is not a disciplinary action or adverse employment action.”

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey said she didn’t have "enough information" to comment on Birk’s suspension, but she wanted to address his character. She called Birk "one of the most kind, thoughtful humans" she has met.

“His dedication to public service is exemplary,” Condrey said.

Council members Zack Ferrell and Tal Moon and Vice Mayor Monica Thomas said they didn’t want to comment.

On Tuesday, the day before Birk was notified of the suspension, he attended the City Council meeting and the reception that followed in honor of the three outgoing council members, Condrey, Thomas and Moon.

He worked for the department for more than 22 years before being named chief after the retirement of Rodney Muterspaw, who later served as a city council member.

Birk began his career with MPD in 1997 as a patrol officer. He has moved up the ranks as a field training officer, special operations detective, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently as major and deputy chief.

Birk has also served as special response team commander and honor guard commander since 2006.