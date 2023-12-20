Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Middletown police chief placed on leave 'until further notice'

Middletown Police Chief David Birk
Middletown Police Department
Middletown Police Chief David Birk
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 17:05:07-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Chief David Birk has been placed on administrative leave “until further notice,” according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

Lolli declined further comment after confirming Birk, named chief in December 2019, was placed on paid leave.

“Generally, we do not comment on personnel matters,” Lolli said.

Deputy Chief Maj. Eric Crank is the acting police chief.

Birk worked for the department for more than 22 years before being named chief after the retirement of Rodney Muterspaw, who later served as a city council member.

He began his career with MPD in 1997 as a patrol officer. He has moved up the ranks as a field training officer, special operations detective, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently as major and deputy chief. He has also served as special response team commander and honor guard commander since 2006.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Cargo operations continuing to grow at CVG Thousands sign petition hoping to save Sunlite Pool at Coney Island Falmouth City Council serves mayor with impeachment papers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.