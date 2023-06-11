Police: Person shot at home in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person was shot inside a Middletown home Sunday afternoon, Middletown police said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Howard Avenue.

A neighbor told WCPO that she heard a scream.

Police have not identified the victim or said what condition they are in.

It's also unclear if police have identified any suspects or have anyone in custody.

