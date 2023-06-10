CPD: 32-year-old man shot, killed early Saturday morning in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Mount Airy, Cincinnati police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of North Bend Road where they found a 32-year-old man who was shot.

That man was transported to UC Medical Center where he died, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and CPD didn't release any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to called CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

READ MORE:

Man arrested in Oklahoma City for 2010 cold case murder in Cincinnati

Abby Michaels not guilty of murder, vehicular homicide after Mason family deaths in wrong-way crash

Watch: Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled over in Clermont County