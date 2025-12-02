Police: Man likely had medical incident before fatal Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is dead after a suspected “medical incident” caused him to crash into another car and accelerate onto the sidewalk on South Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, according to Police Chief Earl Nelson.

The two-vehicle crash occurred 12:08 p.m. Monday, resulting in a portion of South Breiel Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard to be closed for about three hours. The road reopened 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A man driving a white car suffered a “medical incident,” which is suspected to have caused him to crash into another vehicle, which was occupied by one female driver, according to Nelson.

After colliding with the other vehicle, the white car continued to accelerate onto the sidewalk, hitting the signs for Taco Bell and coming to a rest in front of Captain D’s.

The woman in the other vehicle was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from Middletown police.

Middletown police are working with the Butler County Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) to investigate the crash. Drug or alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time, and the exact cause is still under investigation, according to the Facebook post.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO.com.