Middletown police arrest man in connection with 2023 double homicide

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a 2023 double homicide.

Natrone C. Kakaris was indicted on one count of aggravated murder and two additional counts of murder after police said he shot Marvin Tyrone Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald at a home in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in February 2023. Fitzgerald was pronounced dead at the scene, while Davis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died.

Middletown's then-police chief said one of the men called 911 and could be heard saying, "Please come help me, I don't want to die."

Kakaris was arrested by Middletown police, with help from U.S. Marshals, Friday morning and taken to Middletown City Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 513-425-7720 or dispatchers at 513-425-7700.