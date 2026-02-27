Loveland Dairy Whip is first regional creamy whip to open for 2026 season

LOVELAND, Ohio — The first sign of spring returning to the Tri-State is here: The first of the area's creamy whip locations is opening today.

The Loveland Dairy Whip is the first in the region to welcome ice cream lovers back this year. The stand opens at 2 p.m. and will be open until 9 p.m.

It's the second time the Dairy Whip's new owners have opened the shop for the season. In November 2024, long-time owners Teresa and Rick Morgan, who owned the family business for 31 years, decided to sell the business and retire.

That's when Luke Wiley realized his longtime dream of owning a family business could come true. We met Wiley last year, as he opened the Loveland Dairy Whip for his very first season as its owner. He told us then that he had plans for adding new options to the menu every so often.

Watch our meet-up with Wiley during his first opening in 2025:

A Twist on Tradition: New owner takes the reins at Loveland Dairy Whip

Last year, the first of those changes was to add Dole Whip — and, for the first time, credit cards could be used at the shop.

Since 1955, the plum-colored awning along Loveland Avenue has signaled high-quality ice cream to generations of customers. But this year, one change did come to the outside of the facility: Community-decorated picnic tables.

The tables are now painted with hands big and small, belonging to members of the Loveland community who came out earlier this week to enjoy an early taste of ice cream while helping decorate.

The shop will also offer new toppings of chocolate chips, pecans — and they're adding pizookies to the menu as well, according to their Facebook page.