Police: 2 killed in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are dead after an early-morning shooting in Middletown, Middletown police said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot, Middletown police said in a press release.

When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the Atrium Medical Center, investigators said.

According to our partners at the Journal News, Middletown Police Chief David Birk confirmed that the person taken to the hospital has died.

Birk said detectives have been out for hours canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and looking for doorbell camera footage that might point to suspects.

Detectives say the double homicide is not the result of a drive-by shooting. Both men were in the residence.

“One of them called 911,” Birk said.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Middletown police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Middletown Schools Board of Education selects new superintendent

Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students