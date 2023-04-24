Middletown garage fire leaves 1 dead

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire in Middletown, investigators said.

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in a detached garage near a home on Vannest Avenue.

Two people were in the house. The person that died was in the detached garage, according to fire crews on the scene.

The garage is no longer visible on the property. A pile of smoldering debris is all that is left next to the home.

Blake Sheely

Blake Sheely

The victim's identity has not been released.

The condition of the other people in the house is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Prosecutor: No charges for officers who shot, killed man in Middletown traffic stop

Teen accused in alleged Middletown HS bomb hoax found not guilty

Middletown woman accused of killing husband declared competent for trial