Middletown deputy police chief placed on administrative leave amid internal investigation

City of Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Deputy Chief Andy Warrick has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation, Middletown police officials confirm.

The internal investigation is conduct based, though officials could not confirm the details of the investigation. His administrative leave is paid.

Warrick works as the deputy chief for the operations division, covering communications, police records and the jail. He joined the Middletown police department September 2002 as a patrol officer. In 2007, he was appointed police sergeant, leading to his promotion as lieutenant in 2017. On New Year’s Day 2018, Warrick was appointed major and deputy police chief.

Warrick was born in Trenton and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1981. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for over 20 years.

In April 2024, he was named acting chief following the retirement of former acting chief Major Eric Crank.

