Middletown couple charged with child endangering after passing out in van

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown man and woman are charged with child endangering after Monroe police say they were found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with young children in a trash-littered back seat.

Stephanie L. Sandlin, 29, of Lefferson Road and Justin E. Simpson Jr., 48, of Roosevelt Boulevard, were both taken into custody Monday in the 400 block of Todhunter Road when Monroe Police officers were dispatched for people passed out in a van.

Sandlin was the passenger and had to be awaken by officers. Simpson, the driver, had crack in his lap, according to Butler County Area II court documents.

In the rear seat were Sandlin’s twin 16-month old children. Officers said the inside of the van was extremely hot and “both children were sitting in old fast food scraps with diapers that had not been changed for a while,” according to the court documents.

The officers described the children as “very sweaty, thirsty and filthy.”

Simpson and Sandlin were both charged with misdemeanor endangering children. Simpson was also charged with felony possession of drugs.

Bond was set at $2,000 for Sandlin at video arraignment and $4,000 for Simpson. If released they must wear an ankle monitor.