Middletown city manager retires following City Council meeting

Middletown City Council accepted the abrupt retirement of its city manager Tuesday night.

After lengthy executive session discussing personnel matters, the council voted 4-0 to accept the retirement of Paul Lolli, who was hired as the Middletown city manager two years ago to the month. Lolli’s effective retirement date will be July 31.

Lolli did not offer any comment after the meeting and promptly exited the building.

Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall will be the interim city manager while Middletown council launches a nationwide search for a replacement for Lolli.

Lolli had served as interim city manager for four months in early 2022 prior to being named in the permanent job in July 2022. Before leading the Middletown city administration, he served with the city of Middletown Division of Fire for 33 years, the last seven as its fire chief.

Lolli was the third city manager in as many years when hired to the post in 2022.

