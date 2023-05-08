Marker of Civil War veteran at Middletown Pioneer Cemetery to be rededicated

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Pioneer Cemetery will be active this month.

A marker of a Civil War veteran will be rededicated, a Veterans Memorial Rock will be dedicated and American flags will be placed on every veterans’ grave for Memorial Day, said Deb Morrison Snider, president of the cemetery board.

The marker of David L. Frisch, who lived in Madison Twp. after the war, will be rededicated at noon May 20. He was the great-grandfather of Frank Frisch, who died last year, said Morrison Snider, who regretted being unable to hold the ceremony before his passing.

She said the marker was broken and was lying on the ground. The marker was delivered by City of Middletown employees and set in place last month.

Frisch, who was born in Germany, enlisted in the U.S. Amy in 1861 when he was 21. He served with Company 1 of the 12th Ohio Infantry as a private. He was transferred to Company G and was discharged on July 5, 1862 as a corporal.

He married Catherine Baldwein, of Hamilton. The Frisch family lived in Madison Twp., and he was a brick mason, according to the Butler County census records.

He died on Nov. 3, 1918 and he’s interred in the family lot at the Middletown Pioneer Cemetery. He was 77.

Also on May 20, the Veterans Memorial Rock, located in the Southwest Lot Range 10, Lots 1 and 2, will be dedicated at 12:30 p.m.

The rock was donated to the Middletown Cemetery Board by Martin Excavating of Middletown.

The bronze plaque on the rock was sponsored by the International Association of Millwrights Local Lodge 1943 and the Middletown Elks No. 257, Morrison Snider said.

Morrison Snider is seeking volunteers to place flags at the cemetery at 9 a.m. on May 27. She said there are 233 known veterans buried there.

