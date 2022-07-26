Man killed in accident at Middletown Works steel mill

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man is dead after an accident Tuesday at Middletown Works, an integrated steel operation owned by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Patricia Persico, a spokesperson with Cleveland Cliffs Inc., said the accident happened during planned maintenance of the hot strip mill. The employee died as a result of injuries sustained during routine activity, Persico said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee's family and the company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time," Persico wrote in a statement. "We will be conducting an investigation with representatives from International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and OSHA."

Persico did not provide additional information about how the accident occurred.

The employee has not been identified. The Butler County Coroner confirmed it was called to the scene in Middletown, but they have not yet released their findings.