Employee dies after being trapped under printing press at Multi-Color Corporation plant

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An employee at a label production plant in Clermont County has died after officials said he was trapped under an industrial printing press.

The Union Township Police Department said in a press release that first responders located a man under a printing press at Multi-Color Corporation on Clough Woods Drive Wednesday afternoon. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Police did not identify the man as they work to notify family.

Union Township police and the Cincinnati office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are conducting an investigation into the death.

Multi-Color Corporation describes itself as one of the largest label companies in the world for beverages, foods, personal care, home care and more. MCC has plants in Batavia, Mason and Norwood.

