Kohl's announces closure of 'underperforming' stores, including 2 in Tri-State

Charles Krupa/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo, shows a Kohl's retail store in Salem, N.H. Kohl’s long-time CEO Kevin Mansell is retiring and will be replaced by Michelle Gass, a former Starbucks executive who has been with the company since 2013. The company says the change in leadership will take place in May 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Two Tri-State Kohl's locations are closing their doors after the company announced it was shutting down nearly 30 "underperforming" stores.

Kohl's announced on Thursday it would close 27 locations across 15 states by April 2025. Those locations include the Blue Ash store on Hunt Road and the Forest Park store on Cincinnati Mills Drive.

The company said all employees at the locations have been informed of the closure and offered a severance package or the ability to apply for other roles within Kohl's.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, said in a release. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

With the closures, Kohl's will have around 1,100 locations still open, including four other locations in Hamilton County.

