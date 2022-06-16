'Just have to be patient': Duke Energy works to restore power amid third day of outages

MIDDLETOWN — The outage caused by Monday night storms isn't the first time Middletown resident John Gary has lived without power, but the timing makes it the hottest power outage he has had to endure.

“It’s been hot," Gary said. "Then we start worrying about our food in the refrigerators and the freezers probably going to lose it because after a while it’s just going to melt."

Gary has a refrigerator, mini-refrigerator and freezer full of food that he'll throw out if his power doesn’t get turned on Wednesday night.

“We’re hoping it comes tonight,” Gary said.

He’s also been struggling as he tries to sleep inside his house the past two nights.

“Flip, flop, you know it wasn’t bad but we got through it," Gary said. "Now ... the wife did mention going to a hotel, so if it don’t come on tonight that might be what happens tonight."

Gary said they’ve been eating out the past couple days, buying only what they can eat.

“We know how uncomfortable everyone is and certainly temperatures like this make it even that much more important,” said Duke Energy Communications Manager Sally Thelen.

Thelen said this was the largest storm they’ve seen in a decade. Duke Energy crews from several states traveled to the Tri-State to help restore power, which is expected to be on for everyone by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. She added they have faced some difficulties along the way.

“Some of the areas are very challenging to access just by regular bucket trucks, so we’ll need smaller equipment," Thelen said. "The right of ways are very hilly and just like a typical city street."

Gary said he’s been passing the time by listening to the radio.

“Just have to be patient, there ain’t nothing else I can do,” he said. “Nothing works. You sit up here thinking about getting cool, like maybe I’ll turn the fan on, and then you say like no there ain’t no power. It’s rough, rough but we’ll get through it hopefully.”

He’s hopeful power at his house will return. Thelen noted Duke is optimistic power will be restored to everyone who can have it restored by midnight.

READ MORE

Middletown man faces federal drug, gun charges after multi-agency investigation

Police: 1 dead after being hit by train in Middletown

Middletown sets off tornado sirens after 'unconfirmed report of tornado'