Middletown sets off tornado sirens after 'unconfirmed report of tornado'

No damage was found
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:40:24-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police set off the tornado sirens Thursday night after an "unconfirmed report of a tornado" in the southern part of Middletown.

Officers with Middletown said they checked out the reported area and found no damage.

Middletown was not under any severe storm warnings at the time the sirens went off.

There were storms in the area, with severe thunderstorm warnings issued just south and east of Middletown, but no tornadic activity could be seen on radar in the city at the time the sirens were activated.

Storms produced hail, 60 mph winds and hundreds of lightning strikes across the rest of the Tri-State Thursday. At the peak of the storm, more than 12,000 people were without power. Multiple reports of tree branches down and other debris in roadways came in throughout the storms. U.S. 50 in Clermont County was shut down due to that debris.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

