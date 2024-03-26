'I just couldn't get to them': Neighbor recounts crash that killed Lakota student, injured 5 others

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One Lakota West freshman was killed in a crash that injured five others in Middletown this weekend.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said 14-year-old Laith Masri died early Sunday morning from "multiple traumatic injuries" sustained in a crash along Verity Boulevard. The five other people taken to the hospital had injuries ranging from minor to possibly life-threatening, officials said.

Those living along Verity Boulevard said they heard the crash but weren't sure what it was.

"It didn't sound like a car wreck," Regina Lewis said.

Lewis lives across the street from a home with a Ring doorbell camera that caught video and audio of the crash at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. She said the sound of screeching tires caused her to investigate what had happened, and she couldn't believe what she heard across the street.

"I heard down the way kids screaming, 'Help me, help me.' I couldn't get to them," she said.

Between downed power lines and the wide road, Lewis said there was nothing she could do to help.

Now, knowing a Lakota student died, she said she can't stop thinking of that night.

"These kids are just young," Lewis said. "They haven't had a chance to live. Haven't gone to their proms, anything yet."

The district released a statement Monday about the loss of one student and the hospitalization of four others.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our Lakota West Freshman students, Laith Masri. Information has been shared with our families and staff about counseling and grief support that will be available during this difficult time," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Laith’s family and friends, as well as those of our other students who were also involved in the accident."

Companions on a Journey grief support will be working with the district to guide students and their families through the process coming mourning process, according to Executive Director Sheila Munafo-Kanoza.

"We'll be providing a crisis response," Munafo-Kanoza said.

She said COAJ will be on the ground Wednesday morning at Lakota West Freshman to provide students a place to gather and mourn during spring break, and they would be in schools across the district to provide resources for students as they return to classes on Monday, April 1.

"Many times these students will say, 'Well, they didn't even know the person, why are they so upset?' Well, it's because they've had a past loss. So we validate, and just calm the needs that are needed," Munafo-Kanoza said.

Middletown police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the cause of the crash. Police said speed was being looked at as a potential cause, and Lewis said that should serve as a lesson for others.

"If you're with a friend and your friend is speeding, tell your friend you want out of the car," said Lewis. "Call your parents, your grandparents, your friends, somebody."