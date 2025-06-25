Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-275 EB shut down just after Hamilton Avenue for a crash

Traffic is being diverted onto Hamilton Avenue
image (3).png
ODOT
image (3).png
Posted
and last updated

The eastbound lanes of I-275 are closed for a crash, according to ODOT.

Traffic cameras show crews have placed orange cones fully blocking all eastbound lanes of I-275 and drivers are being diverted onto Hamilton Avenue.

CCTV098a (1).jpg

Traffic on I-275 is slow and has backed up to Colerain Avenue.

According to ODOT, the ramp to I-275 eastbound from Hamilton Avenue is also closed.

We have reached out to police, but officials have not released any information on the cause of the crash, or how long the highway will be blocked. Officials have also not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Traffic on the opposite side of the highway, in the westbound lanes, is also slow. According to ODOT, a disabled vehicle past the Winton Road exit has the left two lanes blocked heading west.

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Ohio lawmakers set to remove educators from teachers' pension fund board OSHP: Teen killed in Warren County crash involving semi, motorcycle Reds rookie Chase Burns strikes out first 5 batters in big league debut

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.