I-275 EB shut down just after Hamilton Avenue for a crash

The eastbound lanes of I-275 are closed for a crash, according to ODOT.

Traffic cameras show crews have placed orange cones fully blocking all eastbound lanes of I-275 and drivers are being diverted onto Hamilton Avenue.

ODOT

Traffic on I-275 is slow and has backed up to Colerain Avenue.

According to ODOT, the ramp to I-275 eastbound from Hamilton Avenue is also closed.

We have reached out to police, but officials have not released any information on the cause of the crash, or how long the highway will be blocked. Officials have also not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Traffic on the opposite side of the highway, in the westbound lanes, is also slow. According to ODOT, a disabled vehicle past the Winton Road exit has the left two lanes blocked heading west.