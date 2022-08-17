Fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals for April fentanyl bust

In April, three pounds of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in Middletown and Sharonville; On Tuesday, federal officials tracked down and arrested a man in connection with the bust, according to a press release.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, from Sharonville was charged with possession in April but remained a fugitive until Tuesday, when investigators learned he was staying in a motel on the east side of Middletown, the press release said.

He was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, with help from the Butler County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

When the bust happened, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the fentanyl found in the homes was enough to kill over 500,000 people. Along with the fentanyl, investigators seized 340 grams of meth and $9,700.

Police said the street value of the drugs totaled more than $160,000.

Lattimore is charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.