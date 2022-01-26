Watch
Elderly woman found dead outside of high school

Woman was found outside Fenwick High School
Photo by Michael D. Clark\ Journal-News<br/><br/>
An elderly woman was found dead outside of Bishop Fenwick High School this morning. Middletown police are investigating the death. FILE PHOTO Middletown's Fenwick High School - and other area private schools - are preparing their students and school families for the many changes brought on by holding classes under the coronavirus threat.<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:44:39-05

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are investigating the death of an elderly.

The woman who was found outside this morning at Fenwick High School on Ohio 122.

Police Chief David Birk said police were called about 7:10 a.m. after teachers and staff arrived at school and found the body on the south side of the building.

Birk said its believed the woman may have had dementia, lived nearby and wandered off. No identification was available at this time.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

