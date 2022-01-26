Elderly woman found dead outside of high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are investigating the death of an elderly.

The woman who was found outside this morning at Fenwick High School on Ohio 122.

Police Chief David Birk said police were called about 7:10 a.m. after teachers and staff arrived at school and found the body on the south side of the building.

Birk said its believed the woman may have had dementia, lived nearby and wandered off. No identification was available at this time.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

