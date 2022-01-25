'A recipe for total disaster': Mt. Healthy Police see uptick in speeding, push for more accountability

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy Police are issuing an urgent warning to drivers after seeing an uptick in dangerous driving.

Police say a speeding driver crashed into an antique store along Hamilton Avenue Monday night, shattering a glass window. Covered Bridge Antique Mall co-owner Robert Curley said he’s had the store for 29 years. In that time, drivers have run into the store four separate times.

“We're sort of used to this, are slowly getting used to it,” Curley said.

Police say the driver was speeding and lost control. Before he was charged, he fled the scene. Mt. Healthy Police Chief Vince Demasi said the incident is part of a larger problem.

“We could write citations all day long and not do anything else,” Demasi said. “It's really overwhelming. I mean, it's more than what we can deal with.“

Demasi said the department is citing more people driving 80 or 90 miles per hour even though Mt. Healthy is a 25 mph zone. Last week, the department said it clocked a driver traveling at 115 mph on the Ronald Reagan.

“A lot of our kids walk to and from school, and you know, these accidents are leaving the street,” Demasi said. “That's just a recipe for total disaster.”

He said more people are driving under suspension or with expired license plates — and he wants more accountability from courts.

“We're re-citing people left and right to court, where they're not paying traffic citations,” Demasi said. “Quite frankly, nobody's holding anybody accountable.”

Meanwhile, residents like Curley are left picking up the pieces.

“People just don't seem to be using any sense,” Curley said. “And they are doing things that they didn't used to do.”

