Downtown Middletown Inc. to receive double in city funding for 2025

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In 2025, Downtown Middletown Inc. will receive double the amount of annual funding from the city to support projects and events that help businesses and attract more visitors to the city.

The nonprofit organization is community-led and volunteer-driven, leveraging the expertise of residents and workers in the city. Downtown Middletown Inc. (DMI) works to revitalize historic downtown Middletown and make it a vibrant place for visitors to socialize, exercise, enjoy the arts, shop, and dine, the organization said.

“There is a lot of stuff going on. It creates a lot of excitement,” DMI Executive Director Jeff Payne said. “The benefit is to the city; people are spending money here.”

Funding for the organization comes from the city, events, corporate sponsors, business donations, and contributions from the city’s Main Street America designation, Payne said.

Since 2013, the council has provided DMI with $25,000 annually, but the amount was increased to $50,000 in 2025, following the city council’s approval at its Dec. 17 meeting.

The council also agreed to provide in-kind support, including not billing DMI for the closure of streets during large events and repurposing Duke Energy grants awarded to the city.

The remaining grant money, totaling $24,100, will be used to cover existing and future design service fees at the Sorg Opera House on Main Street. Payne said the Sorg’s goal is to activate a 3,000-square-foot area on the northeast side of the building, expand the lobby area, add a bar and bathrooms, and use the remaining space for a café with a kitchen.

“The Sorg is a great success story. It is a beautiful place,” said Councilman Steven Ward II.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said further discussions by the council are needed regarding city contributions to philanthropic causes.

Some DMI programs and events throughout the year include: Takin' It to the Streets mural beautification in partnership with the Art Central Foundation, DORA, Grow with Google, new business onboarding, First Fridays, Women’s Wine and Chocolate Walk, Small Business Saturday, Dog Days, Hocus Pocus Halloween, and Thunderfest.

To learn more, visit: https://www.downtownmiddletown.org/