Dispatch: Police activity in Middletown, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on scene

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is at a scene with heavy police activity in Middletown Saturday.

Middletown Dispatch confirmed there was an active scene near Charles Street and Reinartz Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, BCI arrived at the scene.

WCPO BCI on scene in Middletown

Our crews on scene saw heavy police activity, including the Middletown Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dispatch did not provide any further information. WCPO will update this story when more information is available.