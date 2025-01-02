Already at capacity, a Middletown shelter faces the reality of upcoming inclement weather and boosted demand

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Inside Hope House Mission's men's shelter, a pristine chapel is in the process of being converted into what looks like a makeshift hostel.

Four mattresses touch all four corners of the airy room. The shelter's executive director, Dr. Mitchell Foster, said they have around 20 more they anticipate to use soon.

“The police are already starting to literally bring the men in from off the streets (because of) the frigid temperatures that are coming in,” Foster said. “We're seeing it now, and it's not even cold. It's not even at that temperature.”

Foster said the shelter, which is already at its capacity of 50 men, welcomed in six more men this week due to the inclement weather.

When asked, given the forecast, whether he expects that trend to continue next week, he said he would look at the number “doubling, maybe tripling.”

“It's great for the shelter, because that is what we do, and we're here to help,” Foster said. “We're here to be that light, that hope for the community.”

The Tri-State can expect a potent weather system traveling from the southwest to bring periods of winter weather Sunday afternoon, resulting in accumulating snow. Models show it will be followed by periods of a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning before more snow falls Monday during the day.

WCPO Snow begins Sunday afternoon



“There's definitely a cold snap coming, so I think you'll see an influx of guys here,” said Joseph Ross, a shelter resident who’s experienced homelessness in cold temperatures before. “I think it'll keep climbing — the numbers here in the next month, probably.”

Having shared that experience, Ross said he worries for those who will be without a roof over their heads next week.

“I think sometimes it kind of happens quick, and all of a sudden, you're living in those elements,” Ross said. “You don't ever want to feel that way again. I just try to make sure I don't do the things that got me to that point. And again, some of us were stubborn.”

Hope House Mission has three facilities: a men’s shelter, a women’s shelter and a warming center. Foster said the men’s and women’s shelters are at capacity while the warming center, meant to serve people queued up to get into shelters, is five people away from being at capacity.