Snow tonight and more coming this weekend

There are two chances of snow to discuss: one for tonight that could yield some light accumulations and another system on Sunday that could disrupt travel.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley overnight, bringing some light snowfall before the main morning commute. This snow should stick on untreated and elevated roads, so expect slick spots and snowy travel. Midnight to 8 a.m. is the best window for snow showers, and we should see 0.5 to 1 inch of snow in most locations. Plan for a slower drive to work on Friday morning.

WCPO Snow begins late Thursday night



WCPO Snow leading into the main morning drive



The rest of Friday's forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and colder with a high of 27, but it is the calm before the storm.

A much more potent weather system is coming up from the southwest and is expected to bring periods of snow Sunday afternoon, resulting in accumulating snow. We'll then see periods of a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning before more snow falls during the day Monday. We are closely monitoring this situation, as the amount of snow predicted by some weather models is concerning. As we often remind you, the numbers will come into focus.

The National Weather Service specifically stated in its forecast discussion today that "general awareness and adequate planning for a winter storm is the proper course of action." This is important to note because several inches of snow are very possible, which could significantly impact travel Sunday afternoon and potentially affect the return to work and school on Monday.

WCPO Snow begins Sunday afternoon



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow

0.5" to 1" of snow

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Falling temperatures

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Clearing out

Low: 18

