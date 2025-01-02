Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow tonight and more coming this weekend

Get in a winter mindset, snow is coming
Snow Melting
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Heavy snow melts in the sun and begins to slide off a van in the Capitol District in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Snow Melting
Posted
and last updated

There are two chances of snow to discuss: one for tonight that could yield some light accumulations and another system on Sunday that could disrupt travel.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley overnight, bringing some light snowfall before the main morning commute. This snow should stick on untreated and elevated roads, so expect slick spots and snowy travel. Midnight to 8 a.m. is the best window for snow showers, and we should see 0.5 to 1 inch of snow in most locations. Plan for a slower drive to work on Friday morning.

Snow begins late Thursday night
Snow begins late Thursday night
Snow leading into the main morning drive
Snow leading into the main morning drive

The rest of Friday's forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and colder with a high of 27, but it is the calm before the storm.

A much more potent weather system is coming up from the southwest and is expected to bring periods of snow Sunday afternoon, resulting in accumulating snow. We'll then see periods of a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning before more snow falls during the day Monday. We are closely monitoring this situation, as the amount of snow predicted by some weather models is concerning. As we often remind you, the numbers will come into focus.

The National Weather Service specifically stated in its forecast discussion today that "general awareness and adequate planning for a winter storm is the proper course of action." This is important to note because several inches of snow are very possible, which could significantly impact travel Sunday afternoon and potentially affect the return to work and school on Monday.

Snow begins Sunday afternoon
Snow begins Sunday afternoon

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 28

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT
Light snow
0.5" to 1" of snow
Low: 28

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Falling temperatures
High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT
Much colder
Clearing out
Low: 18

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk